As soon as I saw the colours on this Pigeon, I suspected it wasn't just a feral pigeon. All the rings, on both legs, soon confirmed this.It is a Racing Pigeon, also known as a Homing Pigeon, taken hundreds, occasionally thousands of miles from their home loft, released and timed to see which is the fastest flier.Sometimes they cover vast distances in one long flight, occasionally they pause somewhere mid flight, and on odd occasions just hang around in new locations.I will keep an eye out to see if this one stays put.