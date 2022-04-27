As soon as I saw the colours on this Pigeon, I suspected it wasn't just a feral pigeon. All the rings, on both legs, soon confirmed this.
It is a Racing Pigeon, also known as a Homing Pigeon, taken hundreds, occasionally thousands of miles from their home loft, released and timed to see which is the fastest flier.
Sometimes they cover vast distances in one long flight, occasionally they pause somewhere mid flight, and on odd occasions just hang around in new locations.
I will keep an eye out to see if this one stays put.
At some point, my father fed some pigeons in our courtyard and by the day they increased their number that they were no longer unbearable. So my father set up a trap and caught about twenty pigeons. He put a plastic bracelet to their feet - a plastic thing that cables are tied with - and then transported them about 180 km form our town, to a place where there was a pigeon breeder (or grower?). In about three days, the first one was back. Then in 5 days the second one. The third one arrived a couple of weeks later. The others never returned. That was so interesting to notice. But we ceased to feed them so they found someone else's porch or yard :D