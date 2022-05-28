Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2500
MADE TO MEASURE
Not cropped, fortunately, this Jackdaw, just fitted into the frame.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/28-05-2022
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
5941
photos
139
followers
126
following
684% complete
View this month »
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
Latest from all albums
2498
1792
1793
2499
298
1794
299
2500
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
22nd May 2022 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-22
moni kozi
ace
Love tge grey eye
May 29th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That was close and perfect fitting the screen
May 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close