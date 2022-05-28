Previous
Next
MADE TO MEASURE by markp
Photo 2500

MADE TO MEASURE

Not cropped, fortunately, this Jackdaw, just fitted into the frame.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/28-05-2022
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
684% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Love tge grey eye
May 29th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That was close and perfect fitting the screen
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise