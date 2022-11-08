RING OF BRODGAR - TWO

Plus an illiterate photobombing photographer.



There were many clear signs asking you to stay on the marked paths, away from the stones.

He was rushing around with a camera on a tripod, taking about two seconds to get a photograph at each stone then hurrying on to the next one. Obviously he was highly skilled at getting the correct exposure, proper focus, perfect composition, and levelling his camera, so quickly. Maybe it was with the help of his dog, which was on a long lead wrapped around his wrist.

There were several other people there, all obeying the rules, and there were a few comments raised about his antics.

From photographers and non photographers alike !