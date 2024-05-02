Previous
WHAT BIG FEET YOU HAVE ? by markp
Photo 2667

WHAT BIG FEET YOU HAVE ?

And such tiny wings !
A very young Moorhen chick.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Mark Prince

@markp
Mark Prince
