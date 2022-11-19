Previous
Next
THEY ARE BACK ! by markp
Photo 2584

THEY ARE BACK !

Well, at least a few are.
Around the end of January, through February into the beginning of March, I saw quite a few of these Black Headed Gulls, with the large coloured rings on. Today I have seen at least four different ones, that have returned to the area.
I found online, the group that was doing this and reported all my sightings.
In late Spring I received an interesting email from them. One of the birds I saw several times, 225B, was seen here on the 8th March, the next sighting was ten days later, 1,100 miles away in Lithuania !!
Mr 225B was back here today, but this is Mr 245B.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise