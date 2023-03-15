Sign up
Photo 2613
PROFESSIONAL GRAFFITI
Street art the easy way. Just off Bold Street in Liverpool city centre.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6142
photos
124
followers
119
following
715% complete
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
2613
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
15th March 2023 1:47pm
Tags
scenesoftheroad-54
