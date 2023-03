What a difference a day makes. Yesterday all the frogs appeared to be down at the bottom of the pond.Today I was in the garden, when a movement behind some leaves caught my eye. First thought was " oh, it must be a little Wood Mouse".Only as I watched, it wasn't. Slowly emerging from behind the leaves, was a frog steadily climbing up an Ivy covered tree trunk !Eighteen inches above the ground !Maybe he thinks he is a Tree Frog !!Another of todays posts here.....