THE EXTENDED FAMILY by markp
Photo 2621

THE EXTENDED FAMILY

Loads of frog spawn, lots more around the pond. I think this might look like an aquarium shot, but it is in the pond, just a bit more sunlight today.


Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/24-03-2023
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Mark Prince

Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
