ENJOYING THE DANDELION by markp
Photo 2631

ENJOYING THE DANDELION

With its bright yellow upper wings, this Brimstone butterfly are regular visitors to the garden. Annoyingly they often spend ages on the wing, hardly ever landing and giving me a chance to get a shot. This one must have been hungry.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Mark Prince

