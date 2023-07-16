Sign up
Previous
Photo 2642
A REAL CLASSIC
From the edge of yesterdays post. This an immaculate example of a real classic car. It is a Mark two Ford Cortina 1600 E
It is G Reg which dates it to 1968, 55 years old and it looks like it’s straight out of the showroom.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
