A REAL CLASSIC by markp
Photo 2642

A REAL CLASSIC

From the edge of yesterdays post. This an immaculate example of a real classic car. It is a Mark two Ford Cortina 1600 E
It is G Reg which dates it to 1968, 55 years old and it looks like it’s straight out of the showroom.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Mark Prince

