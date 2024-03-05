Previous
TAKING COVER by markp
TAKING COVER

In cover, a long way off, and heavily cropped, but the first I've seen this year, so he will have to do for now.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Mark Prince

Louise ace
Still a great photo.
March 6th, 2024  
