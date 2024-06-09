Sign up
Previous
Photo 2678
RAZORBILL
This is the closest living relative of the extinct Great Auk. Very close to where this photograph was taken is a monument to the last British Great Auk.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/10-06-2024
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
