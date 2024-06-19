Previous
TAKING FLIGHT by markp
TAKING FLIGHT

Yesterday's Oystercatcher deciding to leave his perch. I would have liked the eye to still be visible but need to train them better !

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/20-06-2024
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Mark Prince

@markp
carol white ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
June 25th, 2024  
