A HANDY PLACE TO LAND by markp
Photo 2690

A HANDY PLACE TO LAND

A pair of Large Red Damselflies joined for mating, the male to the left, female behind. The hand ? Just a random passing photographer.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/28-06-2024
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Mark Prince

@markp
