Previous
Next
FORWARD PLANNING by markp
Photo 1350

FORWARD PLANNING

The lamppost was in place, long before the sign was placed behind it !!

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/365/22-01-2020
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise