ON APPROACH

The flight this plane is just about to complete is in the Guinness Book of Records as the Worlds Shortest Scheduled Flight.It is from Papa Westray to nearby Westray, in the Orkneys. The record is 52 seconds from take off to landing !!We were standing at the airstrip on Westray, by its little office. We had watched the plane land on Papa Westray, saw it taxi over to the even smaller office on Papa.It is that little shed on the top of the island, on the very far left of the image.Could not see if anyone got on or off, and then it took off again. We watched the entire journey over to Westray where we were standing. Two passengers got off, and two more got on, and it took off again, heading to Kirkwall.The next day, over on Papa Westray, we got talking to a young lady, who for several years used the plane to get to school and back, every day.Here is a link of it safely down.......