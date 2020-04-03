Sign up
Photo 1360
DAISY CHAIN OF EVENTS - DAY 3
For one subject; 30 shots. Lets see how this evolves.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4453
photos
140
followers
123
following
372% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
3rd April 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
dh (delena)
ace
So pretty. I'll be interested to see how many ways you can come up with. I seem to have accidently fallen into photographing daffodils - but that's due to being stuck at home.
April 3rd, 2020
