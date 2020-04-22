Previous
DAISY CHAIN OF EVENTS - DAY 22 by markp
Photo 1379

DAISY CHAIN OF EVENTS - DAY 22

The next generation, the new red tipped Daisies, will probably be fully open by tomorrow.

30 shots through April of the same subject, started by northy.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Mark Prince

Helen Jane ace
I do like the red tips of the fresh daisies. You did well to pick a subject that would change throughout the month.
April 22nd, 2020  
