Photo 1382
DAISY CHAIN OF EVENTS - DAY 25
Daisies in Mono, Northy
@northy
launched this challenge, and this is her normal mode of photography.
30 shots of the same subject through April.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4524
photos
141
followers
121
following
378% complete
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1020
1865
32
1381
1021
33
1866
1382
Views
2
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
25th April 2020 2:34pm
Tags
30-shots2020
