Photo 1440
SUNNING ROBIN - TWO
After last months Sunning ( a form of sunbathing ), Blackbird. It is a behaviour to allow the heat and suns rays to reach the skin and feathers to improve their condition.
Here is an juvenile Robin.
More of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/26-06-2020
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
