JACKDAW by markp
Photo 1469

JACKDAW

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/27-08-2020
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Mark Prince

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. This guy looks something like our grackles but seems thicker through the neck.
September 11th, 2020  
