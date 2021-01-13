Sign up
Photo 1552
COMMON GULL
Easily spotted with their yellow legs and bill. This is one of last years babies, by late spring his head will be all white as an adult.
Despite their name, they are not Britains commonest gull species.
Another of todays posts here ........
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/13-01-2021
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, so nice to see how they go thought he changes.
January 13th, 2021
