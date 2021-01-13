Previous
Next
COMMON GULL by markp
Photo 1552

COMMON GULL

Easily spotted with their yellow legs and bill. This is one of last years babies, by late spring his head will be all white as an adult.
Despite their name, they are not Britains commonest gull species.

Another of todays posts here ........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/13-01-2021
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, so nice to see how they go thought he changes.
January 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise