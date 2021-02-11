WINTER TREASURE

I have been going down to Anglesey for far too many years, that I care to count, and I have seen on the very odd occasion, snow. However I can not remember every seeing the amount of thick ice that I have seen today. Even right down by the coast. This icicle was only a few feet above the sea on the cliffs opposite the harbour masters office.This was about 15 inches long, but there were scores more, many clumped together, at least two or three feet long.There were several groups hanging over the pathway, and as I looked up I thought if one of those snaps and falls, it would go straight through your skull.I didn't hang around underneath them for very long.Another of todays posts here.......