Photo 1583
PORTRAIT OF MRS BLACKBIRD
Another of todays posts here...
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/21-02-2021
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
21st February 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
Gorgeous. There are about 5 blackbird families in my back yard every morning, but I never get such a closeup.
February 22nd, 2021
