ABOUT TO LEAVE
An almost summer plumaged Black Headed Gull, getting camera shy.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/18-03-2021
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
