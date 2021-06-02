Previous
GREEN HAIRSTREAK BUTTERFLY by markp
Photo 1632

GREEN HAIRSTREAK BUTTERFLY

A new one for me, this is only tiny about 10mm. Plus a free bonus photobombing Wood Ant.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/02-06-2021
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Mark Prince

