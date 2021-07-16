Previous
Next
NOT A GIANT DANDELION by markp
Photo 1642

NOT A GIANT DANDELION

I think this is the seed head of a Goatsbeard. Much, much larger than a Dandelion.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/16-07-2021
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
449% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really nice capture
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise