DOWN AT DUCK LEVEL

Not sure they know what to make of humans when we enter their water, and swim quietly and splash free towards them.

20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
moni kozi ace
This is awesome!
July 20th, 2021  
Christopher Cox ace
I love this!
July 20th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super shot and pov
July 20th, 2021  
