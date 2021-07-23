Previous
SWIMMING WITH JELLIES - TWO by markp
Photo 1647

SWIMMING WITH JELLIES - TWO

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/23-07-2021
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Mark Prince

Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
so cool. When I snorkeled I passed a few, amazing to see.
July 23rd, 2021  
Amazing, fav
July 23rd, 2021  
Cool shot - I got stung two days ago, it didn't seem so cool at the moment...
July 23rd, 2021  
