SWIMMING WITH JELLIES - EIGHT by markp
SWIMMING WITH JELLIES - EIGHT

Up close, these are about 6 / 8 inches across. These don't really have a painful sting, if you look closely you might spot a few stinging tentacles, trailing behind this one.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/365/30-07-2021
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Mark Prince

