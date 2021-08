Stay away from this one, a Lion's Mane Jellyfish.That big red body can reach 50cms/ 20 inches wide, and those tentacles with painful stingers on can trail out behind, ( and sideways), for up to three metres/ ten feet.If you look closely, just directly below the centre of the main body, you can see a small fish which has been caught in the tentacles !Another of todays posts here.....