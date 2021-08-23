LOOKING BACK

After leaving Loch Einich, we dropped down quite speedily, crossing through several fords, then took the diversion. There is a landrover track leading up to the loch for estate vehicles to access it. Years ago a big section of this fell into the river. The original path is very narrow, fairly level, and available for hikers and cyclists. It is quite interesting as parts of it are right on the edge of a long drop down into the river. Flying back down it, doesn't leave a lot of room for mistakes.The estate still needed access and built a new track, over the only route, up and over a large chunk of mountain. Heading back down, you hit the hard bit first. It's about 3/4 of a mile of very steep uphill, even I can't ride all of it. But once reaching the top, the fun starts. There is about 2 miles of steep downhill switchbacks, very, very fast and technical. Fabulous to ride on my own, but had to give monsters proper warnings to keep it slow. The image above, shows Willow approaching the summit of the climb, with our route, up the valley floor, just about visible in the background.Part three of todays trip is here......