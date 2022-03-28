Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1754
SOUNDING THE ALARM
Many will be familiar with the shrill piping alarm call of this Oystercatcher. The spots are snowflakes.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/28-03-2022
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
1
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You are out in the snow! great capture. stay warm.
April 1st, 2022
