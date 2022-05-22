Previous
DRYING OFF by markp
Photo 1788

DRYING OFF

A White Faced Darter, a small rare dragonfly, drying off having just changed from a nymph, that lives under water, to the adult flying stage.
The cast off skin, the exuvium, can be seen just below him.

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/22-05-2022
22nd May 2022

Mark Prince

@markp
Esther Rosenberg
So cool!!
May 22nd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon
Very beautiful.
May 22nd, 2022  
