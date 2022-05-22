Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1788
DRYING OFF
A White Faced Darter, a small rare dragonfly, drying off having just changed from a nymph, that lives under water, to the adult flying stage.
The cast off skin, the exuvium, can be seen just below him.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/22-05-2022
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
2
1
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
21st May 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So cool!!
May 22nd, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very beautiful.
May 22nd, 2022
