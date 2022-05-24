Sign up
Photo 1790
JUST A HINT OF ORANGE
A male Orange Tip, at rest with his wings closed, merge into the background very well. It was only because he was backlit by a low sun, that his orange showed through.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/24-05-2022
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Mark Prince
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
