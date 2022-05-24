Previous
JUST A HINT OF ORANGE by markp
Photo 1790

JUST A HINT OF ORANGE

A male Orange Tip, at rest with his wings closed, merge into the background very well. It was only because he was backlit by a low sun, that his orange showed through.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/24-05-2022
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Mark Prince

@markp
