SURPRISED ! by markp
Photo 1055

SURPRISED !

He's found me !
A good start to 30 days wild. I knew the Wren's were nesting somewhere in the garden. I have seen them for a while now, flying around the garden with beakfuls of bugs.
I spotted this one, as he landed here, and as he paused to check me out, the nestlings gave him away.
They must have known he was there, and all started chirping to be fed first.
The nest is deep, and well hidden inside that very large area of Ivy in the background.
Both birds appear to use this perch, before slipping behind the Ivy.
Unfortunately, it is in one of the darkest spots in the garden and never gets any proper light on it.

https://365project.org/markp/365/01-06-2020
1st June 2020

Mark Prince

Sue ace
How lucky to have such beautiful specimens of nature within reach
June 3rd, 2020  
