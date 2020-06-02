Sign up
Photo 1056
THE FLEXIBILITY OF YOUTH
Okay, so maybe as a bird hanging upside down from a Bramble plant, is no big deal.
However this baby Blue Tit, has then somehow turned his head right around to an impossible looking degree.
Day two of 30 days wild.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/365/02-06-2020
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4655
photos
146
followers
126
following
289% complete
Tags
30dayswild2020
