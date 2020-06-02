Previous
Next
THE FLEXIBILITY OF YOUTH by markp
Photo 1056

THE FLEXIBILITY OF YOUTH

Okay, so maybe as a bird hanging upside down from a Bramble plant, is no big deal.
However this baby Blue Tit, has then somehow turned his head right around to an impossible looking degree.
Day two of 30 days wild.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/365/02-06-2020

2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise