Photo 1301
ONE COOL DUDE
I like the colours on this guy. I think he is a species of Snipe fly, a Rhagio scolopaceus.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/19-06-2022
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
5995
photos
140
followers
127
following
356% complete
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1299
2514
2515
314
1300
1301
2516
315
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
NATURE
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
15th June 2022 11:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30dayswild2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool, and perfect for today's 30 days wild prompt.
June 20th, 2022
