ONE COOL DUDE by markp
ONE COOL DUDE

I like the colours on this guy. I think he is a species of Snipe fly, a Rhagio scolopaceus.

Another of todays posts here......

19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Mark Prince

Joanne Diochon ace
Cool, and perfect for today's 30 days wild prompt.
June 20th, 2022  
