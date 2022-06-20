Previous
Next
COMMON GULLS NEST by markp
Photo 1302

COMMON GULLS NEST

This nest was right next to the very quiet road, that passes, a very large inland Common Gull colony. They are quite large, bigger than hens or duck eggs. Probably closer to a goose's egg.

Another of todays posts here..........

https://365project.org/markp/365/20-06-2022
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise