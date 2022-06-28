Previous
SHOOTING THE RAPIDS by markp
SHOOTING THE RAPIDS

I spotted these two, part of a party of five, spending three days paddling down the River Spey.

28th June 2022

Mark Prince

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great action shot. Looks like a cold rough day on the waters.
June 28th, 2022  
