DINING ON A DAMSELFLY by markp
DINING ON A DAMSELFLY

A Raft Spider feeding on a Large Red Damselfly, obviously not his first as there are a spare set of wings in the bottom right corner of the image.

29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Mark Prince

