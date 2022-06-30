Previous
DON'T THEY BLEND IN WELL by markp
Photo 1312

DON'T THEY BLEND IN WELL

A baby Oystercatcher, standing still, they can easily be overlooked.

Another of todays posts here.........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/30-06-2022
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Mark Prince

@markp
