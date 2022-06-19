Previous
Next
CROSSING THE ROAD by markp
315 / 365

CROSSING THE ROAD

With the help of a railway style Lollipopman.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/19-06-2022
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting. Is this a frequently used crossing?
June 20th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
@gardencat Around six times a day, most days through the summer months. It is normally a steam service, so is less used out of the tourist season. However they also do dining specials, or special club runs. It isn't a main road and they don't really bother the traffic flow.
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise