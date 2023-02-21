Sign up
334 / 365
STILL STANDING
I have photographed this many times over the years, documenting its slow decline.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
1
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
9th February 2023 4:03pm
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of rusty textures, decline, details
February 25th, 2023
