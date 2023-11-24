Previous
LEADING THE WAY by markp
LEADING THE WAY

Two Grandmonsters, way ahead, nothing to do with the speed of youth, I was busy taking photographs. The water to the left, is one on the many drops at Grey Mares Tail, one of Britains most spectacular waterfalls.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

  • SCOTLAND
  • 9th November 2023 10:53am
judith deacon
A lovely landscape, looks a wonderful walk
November 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Loveli pic😊
November 24th, 2023  
