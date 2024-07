Somewhere, down there is the way to go. Canoeing down the River Spey. About six and a half miles of river, two hikers, who didn't see me, three fishermen, one with a non fishing companion, were the only people I saw.Highlights were watching Ospreys fishing, and drifting within twenty feet of a beautiful Red Throated Diver, who wasn't sure of me, but choose not to fly or dive away. A lovely way to spend an afternoon.Plus as an added bonus, the last mile has four sets of " interesting " rapids.Another of todays posts here......