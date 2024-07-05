Previous
UP CLOSE AND IN YOUR FACE by markp
Photo 2697

UP CLOSE AND IN YOUR FACE

A Golden Ringed Dragonfly.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/05-07-2024
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Mark Prince

Joanne Diochon
Not the prettiest face, but they do look cool flitting around on a summer day.
July 12th, 2024  
Wendy
great shot. Fav.
July 12th, 2024  
