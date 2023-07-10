Previous
GOLDEN - RINGED DRAGONFLY by markp
GOLDEN - RINGED DRAGONFLY


A female, which is Britains longest dragonfly. This POV does not really show the golden patterns on the wings, but I couldn't get round behind her, without sinking deeply into the bog.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/11-07-2023
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
