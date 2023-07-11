Previous
AND NOW THE FUN CAN BEGIN ! by markp
AND NOW THE FUN CAN BEGIN !

This is the top of the Glenlivet red/black mountain bike trail. It is not particularly easy to get up here, just a long, slow slog.
Just behind me is the summit of Cairn Daimh, 569m / 1866ft.
The entire trail is about 14 miles long, but this is the start of the best bit. Four miles of awesome, sweeping, rolling, narrow, fast flowing downhill !
There are some very extreme black rated technical features, but I think it is probably the best mountain bike trail I have ever ridden .
Fabulous.

I was passed on the way up, by a much younger rider, and occasionally I saw his tyre tracks in patches of mud, as far as I know we were the only two riders to ride the trail that day.



