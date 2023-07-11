AND NOW THE FUN CAN BEGIN !

This is the top of the Glenlivet red/black mountain bike trail. It is not particularly easy to get up here, just a long, slow slog.Just behind me is the summit of Cairn Daimh, 569m / 1866ft.The entire trail is about 14 miles long, but this is the start of the best bit. Four miles of awesome, sweeping, rolling, narrow, fast flowing downhill !There are some very extreme black rated technical features, but I think it is probably the best mountain bike trail I have ever ridden .Fabulous.I was passed on the way up, by a much younger rider, and occasionally I saw his tyre tracks in patches of mud, as far as I know we were the only two riders to ride the trail that day.Another of todays posts here........