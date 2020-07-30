Previous
Squirrel Chill by marylandgirl58
Squirrel Chill

This silly squirrel, which I believe is young, was trying to get to some food but a small house wren kept diving at him. So he would lay down until it went away and try again.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Milanie ace
That is hysterical - can just picture it!
July 31st, 2020  
